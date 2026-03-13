Dusk

Such a nice word that, dusk. Walking to the shops after work.



Worked from home and it stayed relatively calm though it wasn't a great day generally. Looks like we'll have to bite the bullet and start tenant's renewal from scratch.



Argued with Dave over nothing. Couldn't rest after work as needed to put the shopping order in, prepare homemade chips and veg for supper, get out and buy bread and other bits and come back to get food and table ready.



Sister T and B arrived and supper was very nice though I didn't feel particularly sociable and retired early not wanting to get into the complexities of organising mum cover in the summer.



13 March 2026

Walthamstow E17