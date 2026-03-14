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Nice day for a cycle by boxplayer
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Nice day for a cycle

Very cold start but the sunshine was very welcome today. After the shopping was delivered and a salmon, cheese and bread breakfast, I went for a cycle.

Don't get a chance to get on the bike so much and after a loop through the wetlands and on to the marshes and back through the wetlands my knees were complaining. Returned via the Co-op for flowers and chocolates for Mother's Day.

With mum, Dave, sister T and B, we drove to the Ferry Boat Inn for a tipsy (with prosecco) afternoon tea later. Was good value and substantial though it all got confusing when I came to pay. Apparently we'd chased up why we hadn't got tea which was eventually brought. But apparently if you get the tipsy afternoon tea, it doesn't include tea. For goodness sake, what kind of afternoon tea doesn't include tea.

Passed out when we got back - what with the cycle and too much food and sugar. Got up later for tea and snacks and to watch the Hunger Games which seemed to keep mum engaged surprisingly.

Tipsy afternoon tea https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-03-14

14 March 2026
Clapton E5
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Pat
Love this composition, lots of interesting things to see.
March 14th, 2026  
Brigette ace
spring time for you !! at long last
March 14th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great composition
March 15th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice composition. Blue sky is always welcome.
March 15th, 2026  
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