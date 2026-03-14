Nice day for a cycle

Very cold start but the sunshine was very welcome today. After the shopping was delivered and a salmon, cheese and bread breakfast, I went for a cycle.
Don't get a chance to get on the bike so much and after a loop through the wetlands and on to the marshes and back through the wetlands my knees were complaining. Returned via the Co-op for flowers and chocolates for Mother's Day.
With mum, Dave, sister T and B, we drove to the Ferry Boat Inn for a tipsy (with prosecco) afternoon tea later. Was good value and substantial though it all got confusing when I came to pay. Apparently we'd chased up why we hadn't got tea which was eventually brought. But apparently if you get the tipsy afternoon tea, it doesn't include tea. For goodness sake, what kind of afternoon tea doesn't include tea.
Passed out when we got back - what with the cycle and too much food and sugar. Got up later for tea and snacks and to watch the Hunger Games which seemed to keep mum engaged surprisingly.