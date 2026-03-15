Mother's Day tulips

Brought by sister T and B. Lovely light from today's sun shining through the petals.
A beautiful morning indeed and Dave tried to chivvy me along out of bed into the sunny garden and pull me out of what was the mother of all depressions. Very tearful and overwhelmed.
I did eventually get up for a lovely Mother's Day prosecco halloumi brunch with T and B. Kitty also came to visit. And then just as T and B were getting ready to leave, found out that Dave S, a fiddle player I've admired for decades, had died yesterday. Very upsetting.
Dave and I went for a walk to Stoneydown Park to try and shake the doldrums admiring the many street art murals near us and Dave stopping for a latte from Jaunty Coffee.
Admin at home, calendar check, booking Dave's blood test before hot cross buns and Call the Midwife. Probably having a snack supper and watching the second Hunger Games film.