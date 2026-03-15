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Mother's Day tulips by boxplayer
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Mother's Day tulips

Brought by sister T and B. Lovely light from today's sun shining through the petals.

A beautiful morning indeed and Dave tried to chivvy me along out of bed into the sunny garden and pull me out of what was the mother of all depressions. Very tearful and overwhelmed.

I did eventually get up for a lovely Mother's Day prosecco halloumi brunch with T and B. Kitty also came to visit. And then just as T and B were getting ready to leave, found out that Dave S, a fiddle player I've admired for decades, had died yesterday. Very upsetting.

Dave and I went for a walk to Stoneydown Park to try and shake the doldrums admiring the many street art murals near us and Dave stopping for a latte from Jaunty Coffee.

Admin at home, calendar check, booking Dave's blood test before hot cross buns and Call the Midwife. Probably having a snack supper and watching the second Hunger Games film.

Pavement sunshine https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-03-15

15 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Pat Knowles ace
Those black dog days! Hope you wake up in the morning refreshed & light hearted!
March 15th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Pretty.
March 15th, 2026  
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