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Boat session by boxplayer
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Boat session

Getting stuck into a tune at the session on the boat.

Into the office today and a busy start getting desks ready for GDS colleagues to visit. Lunch in the canteen with everyone and I ate too much as I'd earned a free pudding with my loyalty card.

Meant I was very sleepy in the afternoon and really didn't feel like going out later. But I did and it was a very good session with good musicians and tunes. Origin of the World was played in honour of Dave S and E and I danced a mazurka. Uber home for tea in bed with Dave.

Musical saw https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-03-16

16 March 2026
Canary Wharf E14
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Babs ace
They are all in their own little world lost in the music
March 17th, 2026  
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