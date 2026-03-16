Boat session

Getting stuck into a tune at the session on the boat.
Into the office today and a busy start getting desks ready for GDS colleagues to visit. Lunch in the canteen with everyone and I ate too much as I'd earned a free pudding with my loyalty card.
Meant I was very sleepy in the afternoon and really didn't feel like going out later. But I did and it was a very good session with good musicians and tunes. Origin of the World was played in honour of Dave S and E and I danced a mazurka. Uber home for tea in bed with Dave.