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Free art

Somebody has offloaded a print on the street, looks like Jackson Pollock. On the way to the station for another day in the office.

Unfortunately the thing that kicked off last week raised its head again with a vengeance so lots of emailing back and forth to move that forward. Did get to the pub for lunch (plant burger and chips) with Ros before she left to return to Sheffield. Caroline and Jennie joined for a drink.

Home for pasta with mum that Dave had made earlier - being off on leave again - while we watched The Repair Shop. Dave went out to a session.

17 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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