Free art

Somebody has offloaded a print on the street, looks like Jackson Pollock. On the way to the station for another day in the office.



Unfortunately the thing that kicked off last week raised its head again with a vengeance so lots of emailing back and forth to move that forward. Did get to the pub for lunch (plant burger and chips) with Ros before she left to return to Sheffield. Caroline and Jennie joined for a drink.



Home for pasta with mum that Dave had made earlier - being off on leave again - while we watched The Repair Shop. Dave went out to a session.



17 March 2026

Walthamstow E17