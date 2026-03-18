First alfresco breakfast

Beautifully sunny and actually warm all day - a real treat. After a lazy lie-in, got up for a bagel brunch in the garden, getting mum out there too. Kitty came to visit which was nice.
A lot of admin after as we worked out where all our finances are and how to access them. Got my power of attorney documents sorted and into an envelope. Prepared supper for later of cauliflower, halloumi peppers, aubergine and courgettes.
Cycled to the wetlands and past the north reservoirs ending up at the post office to send off my power of attorney documents before heading back for hot cross buns and Call the Midwife.
Ian