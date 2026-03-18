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First alfresco breakfast by boxplayer
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First alfresco breakfast

Beautifully sunny and actually warm all day - a real treat. After a lazy lie-in, got up for a bagel brunch in the garden, getting mum out there too. Kitty came to visit which was nice.

A lot of admin after as we worked out where all our finances are and how to access them. Got my power of attorney documents sorted and into an envelope. Prepared supper for later of cauliflower, halloumi peppers, aubergine and courgettes.

Cycled to the wetlands and past the north reservoirs ending up at the post office to send off my power of attorney documents before heading back for hot cross buns and Call the Midwife.

Kitty in the sunshine https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-03-18

18 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Beverley ace
deicious... busy day
March 18th, 2026  
Fisher Family
Looks delicious - it is so nice to be able to enjoy nicer weather!

Ian
March 18th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Looks good
March 18th, 2026  
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