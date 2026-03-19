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Leveret in Hitchin by boxplayer
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Leveret in Hitchin

Playing a concert in the town hall. Quite easy to get to so I'd arranged to go with Grace who lives there.

Gorgeous sunny day again but a slight breeze made it less warm so I didn't make mum sit outside for lunch when I took a break from home working. More shenanigans at work with a meeting to try and resolve the issue that's been knocking about for days.

After work, headed out to get to Hitchin - perturbed by reported delays on both the Victoria line and Thameslink but got there in plenty of time for a drink in the Victoria pub with Grace.

Walked to the town hall for the gig - band lovely as always - and a few people there I knew. Clare from ceilidh band was also there and we shared an Uber back to the station - managing to catch the delayed 9.20 meaning I was home by 10.30.

19 March 2026
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shot and another busy day for you,
March 20th, 2026  
Bill Davidson
For the love of live music…..
March 20th, 2026  
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