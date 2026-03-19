Leveret in Hitchin

Playing a concert in the town hall. Quite easy to get to so I'd arranged to go with Grace who lives there.



Gorgeous sunny day again but a slight breeze made it less warm so I didn't make mum sit outside for lunch when I took a break from home working. More shenanigans at work with a meeting to try and resolve the issue that's been knocking about for days.



After work, headed out to get to Hitchin - perturbed by reported delays on both the Victoria line and Thameslink but got there in plenty of time for a drink in the Victoria pub with Grace.



Walked to the town hall for the gig - band lovely as always - and a few people there I knew. Clare from ceilidh band was also there and we shared an Uber back to the station - managing to catch the delayed 9.20 meaning I was home by 10.30.



19 March 2026

Hitchin, Hertfordshire