Yellows

This daffodil in the garden is a mix of pleasing yellows. Beautiful and bright again but a frost first thing and at lunchtime it was still chilly so again didn't drag mum outside.



Another home working day and I still felt tense and unable to relax. We'd booked to go to the Bismarcks ceilidh but I really didn't feel like it with my lack of relaxedness and my knees feeling so cranky after the recent couple of cycle rides. After dithering, Dave eventually called it and we stayed home. Had to quickly walk round the block to not lose my getting out for a walk streak.



I immediately relaxed and we had a very nice supper of homemade chips with omelette and greens watching the first Hunger Games Mockingjay film.



20 March 2026

Walthamstow E17