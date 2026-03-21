Lohikeitto and licorice porter

At the Finnish Church spring fair - salmon soup and licorice flavoured beer.
Another bright sunny day and though still a chill in the air first thing, it got warm in the full sun. Got mum ready and stowed in the car and drove to Rotherhithe. Not as busy as the Christmas fair and fewer stalls but we stocked up on bread, chocolate and the amazing Fazer Easter eggs (real egg shells with rich chocolate inside).
Had fish soup and sausage and mash in the canteen downstairs and open sandwiches and cakes upstairs. Bought cinnamon buns to take home.
Such a nice day, we walked round to the Mayflower pub. One of the best pubs in London and the oldest situated on the Thames with a fabulous outdoor deck looking out on the water. It's named after the Mayflower that set sail from near here in 1620 and its captain is buried in the nearby church.
Unsurprisingly very busy we luckily found stools out the front and had glasses of prosecco enjoying the warm sunshine.
Drove home and I sought the warmth in the garden but it had passed to the front of the house. But I still sat out with a gin and tonic putting the shopping order in, gradually getting quite chilly.
Karelian pastries for supper while we watched the second Hunger Games Mockingjay film.