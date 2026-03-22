Pink scarf

Lost on the bridge over the Lea. Another day of lows and barely highs. Felt despondent this morning and got crabby with everyone. Weather bright first thing but clouded over and a chill remained in the air.
Halloumi brunch and admin after. Prepared a chickpea, celeriac and cabbage soup for supper. But after I just couldn't work up the energy to go out to ceilidh band class or the south London session after.
Went out in search of bread and for a cycle along the Lea towpath. Felt good. But the gloom descended once back home. Fended off with comfort activities: tea and leftover cakes while watching Call the Midwife, a bath, and the soup I'd made with Shetland. Exhausted before 9, glad I didn't go out.