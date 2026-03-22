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Pink scarf by boxplayer
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Pink scarf

Lost on the bridge over the Lea. Another day of lows and barely highs. Felt despondent this morning and got crabby with everyone. Weather bright first thing but clouded over and a chill remained in the air.

Halloumi brunch and admin after. Prepared a chickpea, celeriac and cabbage soup for supper. But after I just couldn't work up the energy to go out to ceilidh band class or the south London session after.

Went out in search of bread and for a cycle along the Lea towpath. Felt good. But the gloom descended once back home. Fended off with comfort activities: tea and leftover cakes while watching Call the Midwife, a bath, and the soup I'd made with Shetland. Exhausted before 9, glad I didn't go out.

Out cold https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-03-22

22 March 2026
Clapton E5
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Suzanne ace
Hope the gloom lifts soon!!
March 22nd, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
The pink and the green are very vibrant together. Good to see you focussing on the scarf!
March 22nd, 2026  
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