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Pink buds by boxplayer
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Pink buds

On a tree while walking through the parks into the office.

Before setting off for work - Dave at home on another annual leave day - we gave each other chocolates and cards for our anniversary, 28 years.

Cooler day and windy - rain moving in by evening. Both of us trying to relax this evening and not think about Dave's blood test tomorrow - he's not keen and faints if not seriously distracted.

Anniversary chocolates https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-03-24

24; March 2026
St James's Park SW1
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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