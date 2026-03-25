Hail

The briefest of hail showers today in between sunny intervals and the bitterest cold north wind.



Both a little nervous for Dave's blood test appointment. Walked the half hour there armed with Match of the Day on his phone as distraction material and a can of coke for a quick sugar rush. We let the phlebotomist know the score. Unfortunately for some reason the distraction didn't work and he fainted.



The problem is it takes him a long time to rally and he remains weak, lightheaded and nauseous far longer than the average. Previous times, they've called an ambulance and we've spent hours in A&E. This time we decided to try and wait it out, Dave resting on an unused couch. It was 1.5 hours before he felt able to walk a little and that still made him queasy.



But he bravely persevered and we eventually got outside where the fresh air and a bit of movement revived him for a while. Had to stop and rest briefly but we were soon home with Dave resting under the duvet. He managed a little soup later and by supper time he was right as rain. He even prepared our tortellini and veg supper.



Probably the stress but I felt very indigestive most of the day. Oh they got his bloods by the way, he didn't pass out until the guy was putting the plaster on.



25 March 2026

Walthamstow E17