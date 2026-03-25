The briefest of hail showers today in between sunny intervals and the bitterest cold north wind.
Both a little nervous for Dave's blood test appointment. Walked the half hour there armed with Match of the Day on his phone as distraction material and a can of coke for a quick sugar rush. We let the phlebotomist know the score. Unfortunately for some reason the distraction didn't work and he fainted.
The problem is it takes him a long time to rally and he remains weak, lightheaded and nauseous far longer than the average. Previous times, they've called an ambulance and we've spent hours in A&E. This time we decided to try and wait it out, Dave resting on an unused couch. It was 1.5 hours before he felt able to walk a little and that still made him queasy.
But he bravely persevered and we eventually got outside where the fresh air and a bit of movement revived him for a while. Had to stop and rest briefly but we were soon home with Dave resting under the duvet. He managed a little soup later and by supper time he was right as rain. He even prepared our tortellini and veg supper.
Probably the stress but I felt very indigestive most of the day. Oh they got his bloods by the way, he didn't pass out until the guy was putting the plaster on.