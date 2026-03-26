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The Glass Maker by boxplayer
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The Glass Maker

Always reliable storytelling from Tracy Chevalier, centred around the famous glass making workshops of the Venetian island of Murano. But really a history of Venice as it starts off with the Rosso family of glass makers in the 16th century, but cleverly moves them and their story through the centuries to the present day.

Another very tired and washed out day trying to work from home. But not improving and feeling fretful I finished early and went for a short walk in the cold sunshine. Bright, but the day had started with a frost.

26 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Beverley ace
when ever i've have challenges sleeping i meditate..8/12 minutes....
its really calming & clears my head. if you want detail let me know...
& its Free app...
March 26th, 2026  
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