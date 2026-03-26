The Glass Maker

Always reliable storytelling from Tracy Chevalier, centred around the famous glass making workshops of the Venetian island of Murano. But really a history of Venice as it starts off with the Rosso family of glass makers in the 16th century, but cleverly moves them and their story through the centuries to the present day.



Another very tired and washed out day trying to work from home. But not improving and feeling fretful I finished early and went for a short walk in the cold sunshine. Bright, but the day had started with a frost.



26 March 2026

Walthamstow E17