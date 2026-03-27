Leveret again

Seeing them on another date of their tour, this time at Stapleford Granary near Cambridge.
Working from home and had a better night's sleep though still felt fretful. Dave was off on leave so prepared us a late halloumi fry-up lunch. I returned to finish work before we left for the concert, leaving mum with Bailey's and sandwiches for later.
Weather miserable on the M11 north with squally showers. Arrived at the venue with enough time for a glass of prosecco and low-alcohol beer before joining the queue for the hall, so we could get good front row seats. Gorgeous concert of music as always with lots of revisiting of older repertoire.
Really interesting exhibition in the venue featuring Ladybird book artists - not enough time to view it in detail, but lots of prints, books and artefacts reminding us of our childhood.
Drove home after, finding mum asleep on the sofa having eaten all her supper.