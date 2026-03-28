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Mediterranean breakfast by boxplayer
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Mediterranean breakfast

At Tommy's Tuc Inn café. An unusual mix but very nice with toast too.

A not-so-good day with a couple of meltdowns - vacillating between being super irritable and very low.

In amongst the crap, we made it to the park market - wrapping up against another bright but cold day with a fierce wind. Stocked up on kimchi, cheese, veg and cakes for later. Brunch after in the café as it felt too chilly to sit out with street food.

Also cooked cauliflower soup for supper later and roasted carrots in maple syrup. Cakes and Call the Midwife late afternoon and soup and Shetland in the evening.

28 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Zilli~ ace
Yummy
March 28th, 2026  
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