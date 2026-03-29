Looking out of the window

Something capturing both of their attentions in the garden. Kitty often pops in to say hello in the morning.



Busy and not wholly pleasant day of getting things done. Sainsbury's delivery and after a drive to mum's flat to tidy some.



Cleared kitchen cupboards of old perishables and tidied worktop. Dave hoovered. I tidied bedroom and made up the single bed. Cleaned the bathroom.



Also set in motion getting the new tenancy and contract in place - a total palaver as he has to basically apply again and hand over new deposit etc.



Came home and relaxed with hot cross buns, Call the Midwife and a bath. But after, fun and games trying to set up Dave with an ISA but finding the app and photo verification totally glitchy - probably his old phone. Done eventually.



Now waiting for Karelian pastries for supper.



29 March 2026

Walthamstow E17