Another river Lea cat

Lounging around in the warm sunshine by the Lea on the marshes.
Really lovely spring day with only a little fresh breeze remaining. Almost ate Dave's halloumi breakfast outside but felt mum wasn't ready for it. Her cough seemed better but she'd had a disturbed night.
After brunch, I cycled to the Leyton end of the marshes and walked back up the Lea path, the sunshine very warm. Cycled home via the International Supermarket for top-up shopping.
Home to enjoy the sun in the garden with a gin and tonic, working through the magazine backlog. Mum even came out for a bit with a hot toddy. Call the Midwife and Deadloch later with a snack supper.