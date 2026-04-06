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Another river Lea cat by boxplayer
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Another river Lea cat

Lounging around in the warm sunshine by the Lea on the marshes.

Really lovely spring day with only a little fresh breeze remaining. Almost ate Dave's halloumi breakfast outside but felt mum wasn't ready for it. Her cough seemed better but she'd had a disturbed night.

After brunch, I cycled to the Leyton end of the marshes and walked back up the Lea path, the sunshine very warm. Cycled home via the International Supermarket for top-up shopping.

Home to enjoy the sun in the garden with a gin and tonic, working through the magazine backlog. Mum even came out for a bit with a hot toddy. Call the Midwife and Deadloch later with a snack supper.

Breaking into the egg https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-04-06

6 April 2026
Clapton E5
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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KV ace
Beautiful eyes… sounds like a nice day for you.
April 6th, 2026  
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