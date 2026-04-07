Spring morning shadows

Exiting the tube station into the lovely morning sunshine. A fine day but I didn't get to see much of it - first day at work after the bank holiday and first in the office for a week or so. Annoyingly I'd forgotten the lunch I'd prepared having got distracted making mum a lemsip before I left.
Lots to do and all rather disrupted by the arrival of the new delivery manager which we hadn't been altogether expecting quite so soon.
Sun still out when I left to make my way to Battersea Power Station to meet Grace for a catch-up - shining nicely on Chelsea Bridge as I crossed the river.
Ate at Wright Brothers again - oysters, fish pie and chocolate truffles with a margarita and glass of white wine.