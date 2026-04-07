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Spring morning shadows by boxplayer
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Spring morning shadows

Exiting the tube station into the lovely morning sunshine. A fine day but I didn't get to see much of it - first day at work after the bank holiday and first in the office for a week or so. Annoyingly I'd forgotten the lunch I'd prepared having got distracted making mum a lemsip before I left.

Lots to do and all rather disrupted by the arrival of the new delivery manager which we hadn't been altogether expecting quite so soon.

Sun still out when I left to make my way to Battersea Power Station to meet Grace for a catch-up - shining nicely on Chelsea Bridge as I crossed the river.

Ate at Wright Brothers again - oysters, fish pie and chocolate truffles with a margarita and glass of white wine.

Classic margarita https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-04-07

7 April 2026
Pimlico SW1
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very cool shadow
April 8th, 2026  
Brigette ace
very nice street shot
April 8th, 2026  
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