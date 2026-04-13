Silver trainers

A nice pair striding out through the puddle this evening as I returned home from the tube station.



Working in the office today. Had felt a little tired this morning with the slight cold but went in anyway. A few sneezing fits but was generally okay.



On the way home, dropped into deli Nourished Communities to buy chocolate for Dave's birthday tomorrow - the ones I'd ordered before Easter seem to be stuck with Evri somehow. Picked up some other nice comestibles while there.



Home for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with The Other Bennet Sister.



13 April 2026

Walthamstow E17