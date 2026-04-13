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Silver trainers by boxplayer
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Silver trainers

A nice pair striding out through the puddle this evening as I returned home from the tube station.

Working in the office today. Had felt a little tired this morning with the slight cold but went in anyway. A few sneezing fits but was generally okay.

On the way home, dropped into deli Nourished Communities to buy chocolate for Dave's birthday tomorrow - the ones I'd ordered before Easter seem to be stuck with Evri somehow. Picked up some other nice comestibles while there.

Home for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with The Other Bennet Sister.

13 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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