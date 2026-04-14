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Hartwin Dhoore and Ross Grant by boxplayer
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Hartwin Dhoore and Ross Grant

English fiddle and Flemish diatonic accordion at the Water Rats, excellent traditional and self-penned music to listen to and also dance to - there was a small space at the back and a few people got up, including Dave and I for one number.

Dave's birthday and I gave him his card and chocolates before he left for work. I worked from home - bright and sunny again but still a noticeable fresh breeze.

Early baked potato supper before we left mum with EastEnders and Bailey's and travelled into King's Cross for the lovely gig. Lots of ceilidh band people there, L and P, and C and S.

Guilty https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-04-14

14 April 2026
King's Cross WC1
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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