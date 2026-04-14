Hartwin Dhoore and Ross Grant

English fiddle and Flemish diatonic accordion at the Water Rats, excellent traditional and self-penned music to listen to and also dance to - there was a small space at the back and a few people got up, including Dave and I for one number.
Dave's birthday and I gave him his card and chocolates before he left for work. I worked from home - bright and sunny again but still a noticeable fresh breeze.
Early baked potato supper before we left mum with EastEnders and Bailey's and travelled into King's Cross for the lovely gig. Lots of ceilidh band people there, L and P, and C and S.