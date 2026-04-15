Bluebells

The lovely bluebells fighting with the wallflowers for space in this corner of the garden. A few light showers have made everything damp.



Chiropodist appointment first thing for mum so wheeled her there - the usual man still away or away again. We returned via the chippie, bringing back a large bag to have with fried halloumi and garlic tomatoes - along with pink prosecco in honour of Dave's birthday yesterday (that's all that was in - need to put bubbly on the next shopping order).



Prepared vegetables to roast for supper later before some booking admin: flight to Bilbao later in the summer and tickets for The Mousetrap. I've not seen it and Dave's seen it years ago and wants to see it again.



15 April 2026

Walthamstow E17