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Bluebells by boxplayer
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Bluebells

The lovely bluebells fighting with the wallflowers for space in this corner of the garden. A few light showers have made everything damp.

Chiropodist appointment first thing for mum so wheeled her there - the usual man still away or away again. We returned via the chippie, bringing back a large bag to have with fried halloumi and garlic tomatoes - along with pink prosecco in honour of Dave's birthday yesterday (that's all that was in - need to put bubbly on the next shopping order).

Prepared vegetables to roast for supper later before some booking admin: flight to Bilbao later in the summer and tickets for The Mousetrap. I've not seen it and Dave's seen it years ago and wants to see it again.

15 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Jennifer ace
A lovely combination of colours, nice shot. The Mousetrap is something I have been wanting to see for a long time too. Glad you're getting to go. Are you planning to see the eclipse near Bilbao?
April 15th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful colour combo
April 15th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A super colour contrast - fav!

Ian
April 15th, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Lovely to see spring colour!
April 15th, 2026  
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