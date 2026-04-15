The lovely bluebells fighting with the wallflowers for space in this corner of the garden. A few light showers have made everything damp.
Chiropodist appointment first thing for mum so wheeled her there - the usual man still away or away again. We returned via the chippie, bringing back a large bag to have with fried halloumi and garlic tomatoes - along with pink prosecco in honour of Dave's birthday yesterday (that's all that was in - need to put bubbly on the next shopping order).
Prepared vegetables to roast for supper later before some booking admin: flight to Bilbao later in the summer and tickets for The Mousetrap. I've not seen it and Dave's seen it years ago and wants to see it again.
Ian