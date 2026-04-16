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The camellia and the spider's web by boxplayer
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The camellia and the spider's web

A mix of weather today with cloudy bits and the odd shower - sun shining nicely when I went on a walk after work to pick up a few bits from the shop. There's a small dog going for a walk too.

Working from home and slightly fretful for no real reason - an ongoing potential staffing issue seeming to worsen.

After walking to the shop, sat outside in the very cool evening listening to our neighbouring robin and waiting for pizza and kale for supper.

New cat on the block https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-04-16

16 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
29% complete

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Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully lit!
April 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
stunning rose in the light...
April 16th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
How lovely. 🤩
April 16th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely use of light and that bokeh as a bonus
April 16th, 2026  
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