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Handsome tulip by boxplayer
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Handsome tulip

Outside the tube station at St James's Park. Walked into the office through the parks this morning, trying to up the walking again. But sadly the café where I get my favourite avocado and lemon toast has changed its recipe slightly. Gone is the lemon in place of cayenne peppery cucumber - not half as nice.

Lots of noisy people in at work annoyingly - had to shush a particularly over-excited one who then turned out to be a veritable chatterbox. Found out that boss J is signed off work for another month unfortunately.

After work, walked up to Big Ben as entertainingly one of its faces is stuck at 12 - it's been deliberately stopped for repairs and weatherproofing to happen.

Home to tell Dave about sister T's panicking over the tenant's late rental payment - he's having bank problems because of suspected fraudulent activity.

Sat outside in a cold darkening garden reading and listening to robin. Omelette and greens coming for supper.

Something not quite right https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-04-17

17 April 2026
At James's Park SW1
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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