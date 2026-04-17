Handsome tulip

Outside the tube station at St James's Park. Walked into the office through the parks this morning, trying to up the walking again. But sadly the café where I get my favourite avocado and lemon toast has changed its recipe slightly. Gone is the lemon in place of cayenne peppery cucumber - not half as nice.
Lots of noisy people in at work annoyingly - had to shush a particularly over-excited one who then turned out to be a veritable chatterbox. Found out that boss J is signed off work for another month unfortunately.
After work, walked up to Big Ben as entertainingly one of its faces is stuck at 12 - it's been deliberately stopped for repairs and weatherproofing to happen.
Home to tell Dave about sister T's panicking over the tenant's late rental payment - he's having bank problems because of suspected fraudulent activity.
Sat outside in a cold darkening garden reading and listening to robin. Omelette and greens coming for supper.