A fine bush growing against this house as I cycled back from the pub and Co-op.
A terrible night of non-sleep - woke at 1.30 and was awake for a good 3 hours. Tried my new sleep headphones, listening to a Radio 3 Unwind calm programme. That kind of got my bodily systems slowing down but still took a while to fall back asleep and I was shattered when morning came properly. Thank goodness it was a Saturday.
Had booked lunch at the Tavern on the Hill as a belated birthday lunch for Dave. I cycled to the library first to pick up the next book club book - Remains of the Day - and also found a couple of travel books on Spain. What a relief they were after all the sifting through a multitude of search results and AI bollix. You forget how useful a well laid out and informative travel book is.
Met Dave and mum at the pub, scoffing a variety of naughty fried and salty things: corn ribs, olives, plant and fish burgers, halloumi, fries and English asparagus. Followed by sticky toffee pudding and ice cream.
Dave went home with mum while I picked up a little shopping in the Co-op and flowers before returning to relax reading in the garden sunshine. Booked a Holiday Inn close to the airport for our first night in Spain.
A very light supper of fresh salad, tomatoes and avocado while watching Attenborough's Secret Garden - gorgeous viewing, tonight an urban garden in Bristol.