We were all enjoying the sunshine this morning including Kitty who hung around with us. Dave had harangued me out of bed first thing to sit in the sun and try and dispel my morning blues. Mum joined us and Dave got Kitty playing and chasing things.
We stayed outside for a halloumi fry-up breakfast after which I went into town for the Islington session. Still felt quite down and it started off a bit quiet but it livened up somewhat and it was good to chat to L who's had her fair share of troubles.
After, I got a bus to Covent Garden and tried on shoes in Fly London and Skechers finding a pair of black waterproof trainers in the latter. Went home and sat in the garden for a while - but was chased in by the cooling temps despite the sunny evening.