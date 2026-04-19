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Pink ear by boxplayer
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Pink ear

We were all enjoying the sunshine this morning including Kitty who hung around with us. Dave had harangued me out of bed first thing to sit in the sun and try and dispel my morning blues. Mum joined us and Dave got Kitty playing and chasing things.

We stayed outside for a halloumi fry-up breakfast after which I went into town for the Islington session. Still felt quite down and it started off a bit quiet but it livened up somewhat and it was good to chat to L who's had her fair share of troubles.

After, I got a bus to Covent Garden and tried on shoes in Fly London and Skechers finding a pair of black waterproof trainers in the latter. Went home and sat in the garden for a while - but was chased in by the cooling temps despite the sunny evening.

B Flegg https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-04-19

19 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Jennifer ace
Gorgeous shot of kitty. Love the pose.
April 19th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Pink ear is so pretty & I love the name you have given her! All life is welcome in your garden.
April 19th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
What a cutie
April 19th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful cat… what made her ear pink?
April 19th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
@kvphoto sunlight!
April 19th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
@happypat Kitty is her real name! We've met her owner!
April 19th, 2026  
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