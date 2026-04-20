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Time for a song by boxplayer
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Time for a song

At the boat session, occasionally someone sings a song.

In the office and fretting most of the day - no news from the tenant about his bank account access problems.

To the session after work - very busy and got over loud at times but still a good one. Uber home for tea and snacks.

20 April 2026
Canary Wharf E14
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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