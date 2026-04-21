Doves for peace

A piece of wall art in the neighbourhood with Save Gaza written on the side. Hear hear.



Very fretful this morning as the tenant didn't initially message but sounds like his banking issue may be sorted by tomorrow - also briefed sister S. So a bit more relaxed after that. Until I tried to do more work on what I have to do for partial retirement and couldn't even work out what my salary is with different amounts in different sources.



Dave had been going out tonight and planned to work tomorrow - but both things now cancelled so that's good. He came home and made me a gin and tonic as I put in a huge shopping order. Very exhausted now.



21 April 2026

Walthamstow E17