Previous
Doves for peace by boxplayer
111 / 365

Doves for peace

A piece of wall art in the neighbourhood with Save Gaza written on the side. Hear hear.

Very fretful this morning as the tenant didn't initially message but sounds like his banking issue may be sorted by tomorrow - also briefed sister S. So a bit more relaxed after that. Until I tried to do more work on what I have to do for partial retirement and couldn't even work out what my salary is with different amounts in different sources.

Dave had been going out tonight and planned to work tomorrow - but both things now cancelled so that's good. He came home and made me a gin and tonic as I put in a huge shopping order. Very exhausted now.

21 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A striking mural.
April 21st, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
And don’t we need those doves?! Partial retirement sounds excellent!
April 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact