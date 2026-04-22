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Park greens by boxplayer
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Park greens

The fresh spring greens are looking great in the park.

Busy day getting stuff done for a weekend away and sister S and N staying: collecting a new bath mat from Argos, refilling our toiletries, getting money out for mum, trying on outfits and packing. Even mum got into the spirit and spent a good time tidying her clothes away.

Stopped for late snack lunch and Call the Midwife before preparing halloumi peppers for supper. They're currently roasting in the oven with homemade chips and carrot sticks.

Tenant sorted out his bank problems and rent arrived, phew.

The King's Evil https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-04-22

22 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
30% complete

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LManning (Laura) ace
This is so pretty.
April 22nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
April 22nd, 2026  
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