Park greens

The fresh spring greens are looking great in the park.
Busy day getting stuff done for a weekend away and sister S and N staying: collecting a new bath mat from Argos, refilling our toiletries, getting money out for mum, trying on outfits and packing. Even mum got into the spirit and spent a good time tidying her clothes away.
Stopped for late snack lunch and Call the Midwife before preparing halloumi peppers for supper. They're currently roasting in the oven with homemade chips and carrot sticks.
Tenant sorted out his bank problems and rent arrived, phew.