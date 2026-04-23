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Grungy by boxplayer
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Grungy

A grungy shop front - think it's still going, sells carpets. Years ago it was a bike shop called A E Bellchambers and you can see it has the same door, though now much degraded. And slight shadows of the name sign (out of shot) https://share.google/uJag0lf5dZbB1K81W

Working from home and the first time I've felt almost relaxed for ages. Lunch in the garden as it felt quite warm despite a wind and I think mum's got a little burnt on her cheeks. A short walk after work to buy a bottle of Moët for the couple who are getting civil partnered on Monday.

23 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Lana Hill
I'm really drawn to that style.
April 23rd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
A very grungy shop…..who knows what’s behind these shutters!
April 23rd, 2026  
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