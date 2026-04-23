A grungy shop front - think it's still going, sells carpets. Years ago it was a bike shop called A E Bellchambers and you can see it has the same door, though now much degraded. And slight shadows of the name sign (out of shot) https://share.google/uJag0lf5dZbB1K81W
Working from home and the first time I've felt almost relaxed for ages. Lunch in the garden as it felt quite warm despite a wind and I think mum's got a little burnt on her cheeks. A short walk after work to buy a bottle of Moët for the couple who are getting civil partnered on Monday.