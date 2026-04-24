First rose in the garden

Looking lush. Working from home and mum and me lunched in the garden again. I put the umbrella up to save any burning this time.



Finished early so I could finish off packing and getting ready for sister S and N arriving. Cycled to the shops to pick up a few things and found that my mum's power of attorney card was blocked again. So ended what had been a relatively peaceful day.



Came home and spent ages on the phone to the bank. Eventually it was sorted out- apparently someone had tried to access mum's account by phone on Wednesday. The woman went through the recent transactions and all seemed fine.



I hung up and immediately found that I still couldn't log in to my online banking and my app wouldn't let me in either. Cue more endless time phoning the bank again - again the lady sorted things, reset my app, got me back into online banking. That's when, having checked mum's account found it overdrawn. There was a whopping great transaction for a credit card debit that the first lady hadn't mentioned. Someone had managed to set up a direct debit from my mum's account.



The lady actually just refunded it there and then - apparently she could because it was the same day. But she couldn't really tell me how it could have been done or if they could do it again. All rather worrying. And tomorrow I have to phone the credit card company in case they've opened a card in my mum's name.



We eventually had supper - sister S and N running late - and hung around a bit once they'd arrived. Tired and rather dispirited now.



24 April 2026

Walthamstow E17