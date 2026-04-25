Walking through the quaint streets of Totnes towards our hotel - the castle ruins are somewhere to the right.
Disturbed night with strange dreams. Woke to pack having not had time to yesterday with all the bank and fraud stuff.
Phoned the credit card company and they didn't seem to have any account in my mum's name so doesn't look like the scammers had opened one - also reported to Action Fraud to get a crime reference number.
Plenty of time after packing to have breakfast in the garden - very sunny and increasingly warm. Mum came out too and we all put sun cream on.
Left just before 12 leaving N to hold the fort until sister S came home. Got on the Penzance train from Paddington. Smooth journey with a snack of fruit cake and crisps.
Still very warm when we got off at Totnes and we walked up towards the centre of town eventually passing lots of interesting shops with quite a new age/hippie vibe. A busking band of alternative musos playing eastern European music set the scene even more.
Found our hotel, checked in and unpacked a little before coming downstairs for a drink - cider for Dave and a rhubarb margarita for me. Initially sat on the chairs right outside the entrance, but realised there was a square in front of us with more tables - and we found Jane S and Rhian there. Sat catching up for a while before returning to relax in the room.
Walked to the Steam Packet Inn for dinner by the river. Pleasant place with enormous portions - prawn cocktail and cauliflower bao buns to start followed by haddock and chips and macaroni cheese with garlic bread.
Too stuffed to think about finding the others for a drink, we stumbled uphill back to the hotel.