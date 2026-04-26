White iris

In the Lamb Garden, on the site of the former sheep market. Part of a short Totnes gardens trail.
Not a bad night's sleep - comfy bed - and we took our time getting up, enjoying the prospect of a relaxing, chilled day not having to be anywhere at any particular time. Other members of the wider group were going on 5-mile walks.
Breakfast was excellent - the hotel prides itself on its sustainable and ethical credentials - and the food was organic, seasonal and heavy on the fresh vegetables. Poached egg and pea fritter with green leaves for me with a side order of toast and jam.
Found ourselves first on the gardens trail - the Lamb Garden, a tiny oasis full of spring flowers: irises, forget-me-nots, aquilegia, primula, alliums and the grade II listed former auctioneer's house.
Down a pretty lane with stone walls covered in mosses and ferns, we came to the ancient Leech Wells and beyond that Leechwell Garden, another recently created very attractive green space on the site of ancient orchards.
Beyond the very small Heath's Garden with pretty mosaics made by local schoolchildren, we passed by the mid-century Civic Hall and onto the main street where we sauntered downhill a way and had a look around St Mary's Church with its fabulous medieval rood screen, still with traces of original colour.
A visit to Seasalt after where Dave bought me a raincoat and a couple of scarves for my upcoming birthday.
Back to the hotel for a lovely lunch: satay cauliflower and red mullet small plates for me with focaccia and olive oil. Quite substantial for small plates. More shops after including two bookshops and a cup of tea and a shared cake in the Cornish Bakery.
Returned to the hotel to rest before meeting lots of old walking friends at Little Asia for dinner including Sarah M, Helen, Steve M, Rhian, Hilary and Barry.
Didn't fancy walking down the hill for drinks with the others, so returned to the hotel.
The Cottage https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-04-26
26 April 2026
Totnes, Devon