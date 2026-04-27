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Civil partnered by boxplayer
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Civil partnered

B and D got civil partnered today at the impressive Totnes Guildhall after 27 years together.

A slightly more restless night with odd dreams. Went down for another impressive breakfast of mushrooms and scrambled eggs on toast. On to the Bay Horse to help with decorating: flowers, bunting, fairy lights and so on.

Returned to the hotel to get dressed, feeling very overdressed in black tights and boots but haven't got my sandals out yet. A fabulous warm sunny day just as it's been since we've been here.

Walked to the impressive guildhall for the short if sweet ceremony. A few photos outside and scattering rose petals before we made our way to the pub, Dave and I picking up our champagne gift on the way.

A pleasant afternoon mainly sitting outside and chatting, interspersed with a Greek buffet, speeches and cava, and a delicious chocolate and pear cake.

Chucked out at 6, some of the others went for a walk by the river. We returned to the hotel for one drink in the square and retired early, having picked up fruit and gravadlax from the Happy Apple as a snack supper.

Flowers https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-04-27

27 April 2026
Totnes, Devon
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
A lovely happy snap, hope they had a nice day, it sounds lovely.
April 27th, 2026  
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