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When your outfit has to match the tablecloth by boxplayer
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When your outfit has to match the tablecloth

A rather odd sight outside a deli.

Into the office today and still cooler than last week thank goodness. Choir rehearsal at lunchtime. Mainly playing catch-up at work after two days off.

Returned home for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs and Billy and Mollie: an Otter Love Story - seriously charming.

Silver birch https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-06-30

30 June 2026
Westminster SW1
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
49% complete

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Phil Howcroft ace
brilliant , do you think it was the owner
June 30th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
LOL!!
June 30th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Too funny! 🤣
June 30th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So well spotted! What an image.
June 30th, 2026  
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