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181 / 365
When your outfit has to match the tablecloth
A rather odd sight outside a deli.
Into the office today and still cooler than last week thank goodness. Choir rehearsal at lunchtime. Mainly playing catch-up at work after two days off.
Returned home for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs and Billy and Mollie: an Otter Love Story - seriously charming.
Silver birch
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-06-30
30 June 2026
Westminster SW1
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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365 2026
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30th June 2026 1:53pm
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Phil Howcroft
ace
brilliant , do you think it was the owner
June 30th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
LOL!!
June 30th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Too funny! 🤣
June 30th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So well spotted! What an image.
June 30th, 2026
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