Whistler at Tate Britain

The biggest retrospective in 30 years and lots of fine things: etchings, paintings and artefacts from his long, multi-travelled and sometimes controversial career. Including his mother visiting from the Musée d'Orsay.
Clockwise from top left:
Weary 1863
The Kitchen 1858
Nocturne in blue and silver 1872-8
Black Lion Wharf 1859
Chelsea in ice 1864
Wapping 1860-4
We hadn't planned on doing this. We'd got up early, got stuff ready for mum and hurtled out of the house to meet S and T in Chichester. But at Victoria, the next two trains there were cancelled including ours along with lots of signalling problem delays.
Cancelled and went for a good fry-up at Hatch 77 where we decided on reclaiming the day by visiting the nearby Whistler exhibition. Very good and we had cake in the café after.
Home for Dave to watch the England match and me to sit in the garden reclaiming the cost of unused train tickets. Leftover pasta for supper while watching the first episode of Goolagong.