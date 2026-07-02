Off and away

Having visited for a drop of milk, Kitty has jumped onto the fence and is off on her rounds. You can see a pale sliver of lighter wood at the top of the fence to the left where she's taken to scratching her nails.



Felt very down and ill at ease most of the day which I couldn't shake while working from home. No news on the fraud investigations probably not helping.



Sat outside for lunch but not for long as the hot sun in a clear sky got rather intense even under the parasol. Chat with sisters after work, updating on things. Pizza and more Goolagong later.



2 July 2026

Walthamstow E17