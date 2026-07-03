Hot evening cycle

Round the marshes and along the Lea. Trying to clear head after another difficult day. Had to go to the bank again to unlock mum's account after another access attempt and spent a lot of time on phone to pensions agencies getting an update. Took day off. Mum and I had a consolatory halloumi fry-up in the garden, slightly less hot than yesterday.
Brought fish and chips back after cycling and we finished off Goolagong and I dozed through Young Sherlock. Mum seemed off her food having naughtily snaffled the pudding chocolate before the main course.