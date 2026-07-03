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Hot evening cycle by boxplayer
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Hot evening cycle

Round the marshes and along the Lea. Trying to clear head after another difficult day. Had to go to the bank again to unlock mum's account after another access attempt and spent a lot of time on phone to pensions agencies getting an update. Took day off. Mum and I had a consolatory halloumi fry-up in the garden, slightly less hot than yesterday.

Brought fish and chips back after cycling and we finished off Goolagong and I dozed through Young Sherlock. Mum seemed off her food having naughtily snaffled the pudding chocolate before the main course.

Sunlit webs https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-07-03

3 July 2026
Clapton E5
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such fabulous colours and reflections. I can't believe how much trouble you're having with your Mums account, my head would be well and truly done in by now
July 4th, 2026  
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