Barbecue time

Halloumi skewers grilling on the fire pit. Dave is keeping a close eye. Lovely warm evening for it with fluffy golden clouds, swifts up high and seagulls soaring with sunlit wings.



Felt fretful after a restless night, not helped by yesterday's shenanigans. Got up early and opened a new bank account for me before going into the branch to get mum one - hoping that a new bank would shake off the fraudsters. Took an age - me on their phone setting it up before they uploaded my documents over the counter. I'd forgotten my duty phone so had to get Caroline to cover.



Finally home, Dave did very welcome sardines on toast. I read outside for a while under the parasol before preparing watermelon, feta and broad bean salad, and marinading vegetables for the barbecue.



Waited till it had cooled before Dave got the fire pit going and we stayed out all evening. Very stuffed now.



4 July 2026

Walthamstow E17