Markfield Community Garden

Came across this rather wild community garden in Markfield Park on my cycle ride today. Starting to get really warm again - temperatures hovering around 30 all this week.
Went to mum's flat to pick up post. A red card for something they couldn't deliver was curious - what now? Will go and pick it up from the delivery office tomorrow. A pin to access one of my mum's credit reports also - didn't seem to show anything unusual.
Back home for leftover chips, halloumi chunks akf prawns for brunch. Went for a cycle - Tottenham street art, into the park and along the Lea. Stopped at the Anchor and Hope for a gin by the water watching fighting coots.
Rested once home before sitting in the garden with mum. More leftovers for supper while we started rewatching Schitts Creek. Dave now watching Brazil v Norway and he'll be staying/getting up for the 1am England v Mexico match. I won't be.