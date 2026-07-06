I was up early to travel to the Hornsey Road delivery office and pick up the letter they'd tried to deliver to mum's flat. Turned out to be just returned documents. Had time to grab a healthy breakfast at a nearby Turkish café before returning to work from home. Dave was only just up after his night of watching England defeat Mexico.
At lunchtime more errands - cycling to the post office to set up a redirection for mum's post. A grabbed sandwich for lunch so I could try and clear a backlog of emails before finishing early at 4.45. Had a nap as was so tired.
Ice creams in the garden before I rustled up a couple of salads for supper - tuna tabbouleh, and watermelon and feta.