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Healthy breakfast by boxplayer
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Healthy breakfast

I was up early to travel to the Hornsey Road delivery office and pick up the letter they'd tried to deliver to mum's flat. Turned out to be just returned documents. Had time to grab a healthy breakfast at a nearby Turkish café before returning to work from home. Dave was only just up after his night of watching England defeat Mexico.

At lunchtime more errands - cycling to the post office to set up a redirection for mum's post. A grabbed sandwich for lunch so I could try and clear a backlog of emails before finishing early at 4.45. Had a nap as was so tired.

Ice creams in the garden before I rustled up a couple of salads for supper - tuna tabbouleh, and watermelon and feta.

Shillingford's https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-07-06

6 July 2026
Holloway N19
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Carole Sandford ace
Looks delicious!
July 6th, 2026  
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