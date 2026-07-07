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Diamond lion by boxplayer
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Diamond lion

Pride in the Quarter is a collection of 17 lions spread around Victoria, Westminster, Belgravia and surrounding areas. All designed by different artists. This one in new development Orchard Place is by Karc, a celebrated mural artist who specialises in abstracts. https://london-hq.co.uk/events/pride-in-the-quarter-trail/

Went into the office for the morning working till lunchtime's choir rehearsal. After, came home to check mum was drinking - a very steamy day. Sat in the garden with gin after work while awaiting smoked salmon and scrambled eggs. Dave very tired working in this heat.

7 July 2026
Victoria SW1
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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