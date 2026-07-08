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Under the bridge by boxplayer
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Under the bridge

On Walthamstow marshes - a popular place for graffiti artists. During an evening cycle to clear the head after a mentally busy day. It's still ridiculously hot though, even at this time after 6.

Didn't sleep much at all in the night - seriously steamy leading to disturbed rest and odd dreams. Spent most of the day on admin - researching a Ring-style doorbell and calling or emailing the pension agencies and mum's utility companies to register my power of attorney. That will make it easier to deal with them directly and intercept problems.

Cycled out after for exercise and bread, picking a few blackberries en route - they've been coming out earlier and earlier for years now - I think their status as a fruit of autumn is well over.

Blackberries https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-07-08

8 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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