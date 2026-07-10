Hydrangea heaven - 2026 heatwave version

Most years I take photos of the beautiful range of hydrangeas in the courtyard of flats near work. This year, though still impressive, the effect of the continuing heat is showing.
Another bad night of trying to sleep in a sauna. Woken up by 6am alarm, was fretful and tearful - not a great start. Went into the office in the morning, getting off at Victoria to claim refunds for last week's cancelled train to Chichester.
Tired, got through a dull morning meeting and emails before returning home to check on mum. She's not too bad but is usually discombobulated if we're not around and the heat doesn't help.
After work, we ordered Taro sushi and bento and ate in the garden. Much cooler because of a stiff breeze thankfully though temperatures are remaining high all next week.
Went inside and watched One Life - the inspiring story of Nicholas Winton who got 100s of refugee children out of Czechoslovakia just before WW2 kicked off.
In more sad heatwave news, huge French folk festival Le Son Continu has been cancelled at the last minute because of nearby wildfires and extreme heat. Loads of friends go and indeed were already there and it will be a huge financial blow for the organisers and guests.