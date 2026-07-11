Another burn-up

Barbecue Saturday once more - temperatures still very hot but a good stiff breeze made the evening very pleasant.



And the breeze started last night, so was much easier sleeping. Busy Saturday of stuff. Popped into NatWest to see about my mum's power of attorney account - it's set up but not linked to me yet. Back home, brunch of leftovers and a review chat with Dave. Also picked up our new fan, excellent.



And an afternoon of admin - inputting our advance passenger information for Eurostar, changing our French train tickets, some power of attorney stuff, and ordering an electric toothbrush and a new tablet.



Went down and marinated prawns and halloumi for the barbecue and made a watermelon and feta salad before sitting in the garden researching Bilbao.



Barbecue later with sparkling rosé. Dave now getting ready to watch the football.



11 July 2026

Walthamstow E17