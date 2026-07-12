Excited

This was prompted by me telling my mum to look excited by her prosecco. Very quiet in the pub what with the heat and the probable after effects of yesterday's late football match. Dave came to bed well after the finish having watched the highlights. I'd had to close the windows as it was so noisy outside with excitable match watchers. The fan proved lovely though.



Walked to the pub for a quiet lunch - brought a lot of it home as we were trying not to eat so much and even shared one scoop of chocolate ice cream - though mum managed two scoops to herself.



I finished sorting (finally) my winter/summer wardrobe swap before I flaked out - very hot again today, though still breezy. Can't imagine we'll eat much this evening.



12 June 2026

Walthamstow E17