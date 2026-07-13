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Climbing to the top by boxplayer
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Climbing to the top

The lavender bush is attracting a lot of bumblebees and seemingly not as many honeybees.

Worked from home after a night when we actually reached for the duvet as it continued to remain cooler at night. Still hot once the day got going. Went for a knee ultrasound as a last ditch effort to see if they know why the skin is still numb. No joy, he couldn't see anything that might be causing it.

Returned home for a bit more work, but even though I picked up my new tablet, still felt a little dispirited - had also tried to phone DWP for an update on mum's pension, but couldn't get through. A few of the power of attorney registrations with her utility companies came through though.

Kanes for all your bakery product needs https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-07-13

13 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
53% complete

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