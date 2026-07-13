Climbing to the top

The lavender bush is attracting a lot of bumblebees and seemingly not as many honeybees.
Worked from home after a night when we actually reached for the duvet as it continued to remain cooler at night. Still hot once the day got going. Went for a knee ultrasound as a last ditch effort to see if they know why the skin is still numb. No joy, he couldn't see anything that might be causing it.
Returned home for a bit more work, but even though I picked up my new tablet, still felt a little dispirited - had also tried to phone DWP for an update on mum's pension, but couldn't get through. A few of the power of attorney registrations with her utility companies came through though.