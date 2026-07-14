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Wine in the garden by boxplayer
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Wine in the garden

Lovely and mild late evening in the garden. Temperatures are definitely more normal at night with this continuing wind. We even reached for the duvet last night.

Got through to DWP first thing, no update. And into the office after. Last choir rehearsal before tomorrow's concert. Left the office early at 3 to return to work from home and check on mum.

Dave now watching Spain v France while I complete the shopping order and drink a glass of wine outside.

14 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
53% complete

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