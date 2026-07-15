Such flamboyant flowers. On the way to the chiropodist wheeling mum - very hot again. The usual friendlier man was back and wasn't as phased by mum's toenail as the other guy which was good.
Returned home and Dave whipped up a early lunch of fried cabbage and halloumi while I tried to get ready to go out to choir dress rehearsal - marking up scores and finalising outfit (having found a black linen top in the shop near the chiropodist). Didn't have time to do much else before scooting out of the house.
Dress rehearsal went OK and I sat down for it - trying to save my legs for the concert. Also got a call from DWP finally making an appointment to come and visit mum. A break after, I went and got salmon and salad from Farmer J.
Concert went very well - my legs were killing me though even with the chamber choir doing some of the pieces so I really only had to stand twice for less than 30 mins at a time. A respectable audience considering the competing attraction of the England game.
Returned home and in the time it took for me to exit the tube station and walk in the front door, England had gone from winning to drawing and not long after that comprehensively losing. Mum even watched most of it.