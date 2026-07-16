Aperol time

At the start of C and G's sten do - drinks on the Tattershall Castle, a boat pub on the Thames.
My cold seemed to be coming out this morning - so wasn't sure whether to go in for the awayday and evening activities. But boss J convinced me it was OK as I was feeling fine.
A day of awayday activities and presentations with the whole team which was good as we're rarely all together in the same space.
Walked to the Tattershall Castle after for drinks on the hot deck to start C and G's sten do - my sun cream came in handy for those who didn't manage to bag a seat in the shade. C and G are getting married near enough the same week, but not to each other.
Next stop was Lucky Voice in Waterloo for 2 hours of karaoke. Much fun and shenanigans and far too much pizza. Left a lot of the team getting drinks at the bar after while I made my early way home.