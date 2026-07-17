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Through a red filter by boxplayer
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Through a red filter

Coloured glass in the office makes for an interesting effect.

Worked from home first thing as I hadn't had time last night to prepare mum's breakfast and lunch for today. Left at 11 for a haircut followed by an afternoon in the office. Very quiet with just Ros in. Very quiet on the team generally with a lot of people off after yesterday's fun.

An evening of chips with halloumi watching Hail Mary. Got an odd message about my mum's council tax direct debit having changed - no idea why and of course I suspect another fraudulent attempt of some kind.

17 July 2026
Westminster SW1
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
54% complete

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