Through a red filter

Coloured glass in the office makes for an interesting effect.



Worked from home first thing as I hadn't had time last night to prepare mum's breakfast and lunch for today. Left at 11 for a haircut followed by an afternoon in the office. Very quiet with just Ros in. Very quiet on the team generally with a lot of people off after yesterday's fun.



An evening of chips with halloumi watching Hail Mary. Got an odd message about my mum's council tax direct debit having changed - no idea why and of course I suspect another fraudulent attempt of some kind.



17 July 2026

Westminster SW1